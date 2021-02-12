U of I Police: Student loses $1,000 in online scam

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said a student reportedly lost $1,000 in a scam.

In a news release, officers stated the student told them this happened between February 5 and Tuesday. He told police he was contacted by an unknown person through social media who claimed to be wealthy and wanted to help him.

The scammer sent checks to the student and directed him to deposit the money into his account. He was then supposed to use an online banking app to send part of the money to third parties. Officers said the student transferred $1,000 of his own money to other people and later learned the original checks never cleared.