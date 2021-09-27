U of I Police: Student arrested after choking his significant other during a fight

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) — A 20-year-old student at the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign was arrested at around 2:43 a.m. on Saturday in relation to an incident of domestic battery.

According to officers, Yisi Lyu initially called U of I police to ask for advice regarding a fight that he had on Friday. It was between him and a person that he is dating. During his conversation with the police, Lyu admitted that he choked his partner during their fight. Lyu was in his dorm room at Sherman Hall on South Fourth Street when the police arrested him.