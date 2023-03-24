CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I police are investigating a stabbing that left two students hurt this morning.

Police say two students were involved in a verbal argument with three other people.

One student was stabbed several times in the stomach and other in the face. U of I student Sonali Shanbhag said she was near Kam’s Bar celebrating her birthday when the incident happened. Shanbhag said they got an Illini-Alert emergency notification that was sent to all U of I students.

“We kind of got scared because we didn’t know if it was one of us,” Shanbhag said. “So, it was really scary and we just texted around the group chats to make sure that everyone was safe.”

U of I student Ryan Marquez was also near the bar. He said situations like this are sad.

“It’s just kind of upsetting,” Marquez said. “I love this school and I love the university. And when things happen like this it kind of brings everyone down.”

The injured students were taken to a local hospital and the wounds are considered non-life-threatening. Police have no idea if those involved knew each other but are working with businesses in the area to get answers.

University Police ask that anyone with information contact police by calling 217-333-1216 or emailing police@illinois.edu.