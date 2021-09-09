U of I Police search for suspect who coughed on student; claimed to have COVID

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A student at the University of Illinois at Urbana – Champaign reported she was a victim of a battery that happened on Wednesday night.

According to police officers, the student was outside of Altgeld Hall on West Green Street when two strangers on bicycles approached her. One of them told the student that he had COVID-19 and coughed on her. The other person yelled unspecified words at her. These people fled when the student tried to use pepper spray to scare them off.