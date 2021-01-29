U of I Police search for person regarding car burglary

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are looking for someone in connection to a car burglary.

In a Facebook post, UIPD officers said that on January 11, a car was found in the C7 parking garage on South Sixth Street with a window broken out. They also found evidence that someone had gone through things in the vehicle.

Photo Courtesy of University of Illinois Police Department.

Officers shared a picture taken from what appears to be security video. They said they want to talk to this individual. If you know this person, call UIPD at (217) 333-1216. You can also email them or call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-TIPS.

Also, officers are asking people to prevent car burglaries by locking their doors, keeping valuables out of sight or not leaving them in the car at all.