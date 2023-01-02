CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus.

Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought the man was involved in the argument, and then struck him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Several others kicked the victim and took his wallet and hat before he ran away.

The victim, who is not a U. of I. student, did not request immediate medical assistance but later visited a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the University Police at 217-333-1216. Witnesses may remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 (373-TIPS), by visiting www.373tips.com, or by providing information through the P3 Tips mobile app.

All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.