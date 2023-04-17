URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sexual extortion remains a problem on the University of Illinois campus as the University of Illinois Police reported another instance of this trend on Monday.

Officials said that on Saturday, a student reported that he sent intimate photos of himself while conversing with someone unknown through a dating app. After the photos were sent, the other person demanded $1,000 or the photos would be sent to the student’s social media contacts. The student did not pay.

This is the 10th instance of sexual extortion being reported to U of I Police since the start of the academic year, and the first in more than a month.

These schemes are part of a larger nationwide trend targeting young men and boys. The FBI and U.S. Justice Department said adults are posing as “age-appropriate females,” meeting victims online and engaging in sexually natured conversation with the victims, eventually encouraging the victims to send sexually explicit images of themselves.

Once the photos are sent, the scammers will then demand money, threatening to send the photos to the victim’s contacts. On the U of I campus, these payments have ranged from a few hundred a few thousand dollars.

The trend arrived at the U of I campus in October, but ramped up after the new year. U of I Police issued a warning in February and also provided the following tips to avoid becoming a victim:

If engaging in intimate conversations online, it is important that one trusts the other person and that everyone involved is a consenting adult.

Do not share personal information on social media. Scammers can use that information to later convince victims that they are someone else.

Use strong privacy settings and do not add someone as a friend if they are not personally known.

The FBI provided several tips of their own when the trend became widespread a year ago:

Be selective about what is shared online, especially personal information and passwords. A predator could learn a lot of information if social media accounts are open to everyone.

Be wary of anyone encountered for the first time online. Block or ignore messages sent from strangers.

Know that videos and photos are NOT proof that a person is who they claim to be. People can pretend to be anyone or anything online.

Be suspicious if a stranger met online asks to begin using a different platform for communication.

Encourage children to report any suspicious behavior to a trusted adult.

Anyone who is a victim of sexual extortion can contact U of I Police at their 24-hour nonemergency number (217-333-1216) or the FBI online. Victims should not delete anything before law enforcement can view it and should tell them everything about online encounters, no matter how embarrassing.