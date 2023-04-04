CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating after a hate crime near campus was reported to them over the weekend.

Officials said the crime happened outside Chopstix, located at the intersection of Green and Second Streets, early Sunday morning. A student reported that a group of men directed racial slurs at them, and the student responded by physically engaging the group. The men tried to push the student away several times before one of them punched the student in the face.

The student received minor physical injuries during the incident. So far, no arrests have been made.