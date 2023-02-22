CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois Police officer was credited with saving a person last week when that person fell unresponsive from an apparent overdose.

U of I Police officials said the incident happened Friday night at the McDonald’s located near campus at 616 East Green Street. The officer administered Narcan to the individual, whose health stabilized following this intervention.

The individual was subsequently taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The use of this life-saving drug close to campus comes almost three months after the university made Narcan more widely available to students. Narcan doses can be obtained in the pharmacy of McKinley Health Center, the Illini Union’s lower level computer lab and in the mail room of the Student Dining & Residential Programs Building.