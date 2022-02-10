URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With tax season approaching, the University of Illinois Police Department is providing tips to help people avoid scams and protect themselves from becoming victims.

The UIPD said that scammers tend to target international students. There are often language or cultural barriers that make them more susceptible to scams.

These are the red flags the UIPD listed for people to keep in mind when they receive a call from an unknown person:

No government official (including police officers, immigration officials and tax agents) will ever demand money over the phone

Scammers try to intimidate victims with empty threats of arrest or deportation

Scammers will often demand payment in the form of something other than cash, like gift cards or virtual currency

To avoid banks becoming suspicious, scammers will sometimes direct victims to visit a series of banks to withdraw cash in small portions that eventually add up

Scammers often spoof phone numbers of legitimate agencies

Anyone who encounters one of these red flags is encouraged to hang up immediately and call police. The 24-hour non-emergency number for the UIPD is 217-333-1216.