URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department was recently recognized as the top department in the state for responding to mental health-related emergencies.

The UIPD was bestowed the 2023 Crisis Intervention Team Department of the Year award in June by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Chief Alice Cary accepted the award on the department’s behalf at the ILETSB’s annual CIT conference that month.

“To be recognized by ILETSB’s CIT group speaks to the professionalism of our officers and crisis responders and their commitment to being the best at what they do,” Cary said in a press release. “We’re of course honored, and the award is a milestone that lets us know we’re on the right track to enhancing the safety and wellness of our students and community members.”

The UIPD said it was one of the first police departments in the area to work toward providing all officers with CIT training. This enables officers to better recognize mental health crises and speak to people in a way that deescalates or resolves the crisis, they said.

As part of that CIT approach, the UIPD started an initiative two years called Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help (REACH). REACH partners officers with social workers and therapy K9s on patrols and at outreach events to be able to best care for people who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

“Really wanted to push a more effective response to crisis type of calls,” Lieutenant Rachael Ahart. “So we’ve been working really hard to build up this program, to collaborate with other departments, other entities, to really provide the most effective service.”

Ahart said awards are not why they do this, but it is nice for the department to be recognized for its hard work and dedication to the community.