U of I Police: Men issued notices to appear in regards to parties

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said two men were issued notices to appear for hosting a nuisance party, reckless conduct and endangering the public health.

21-year-old Alex Miller was issued the notices on September 3 after officers witnessed a loud party at his residence in the 100 block of East John Street on August 28. They said attendees were not social distancing or wearing masks. There were also more than 10 people at the party.

Additionally, 21-year-old Emmanuel Imarenezor received notices after he was identified as an attendee and leaseholder of a residence in the 900 block of South First Street. Officers said there was a large party witnessed there on August 28.