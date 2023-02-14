CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois police officers arrested on Monday a man whom they believe is responsible for a series of apartment break-ins in recent months.

UIPD officials said Travis Williams, 31 of Champaign, was arrested at a high-rise apartment building located at Green and Third Streets. Throughout January and February, multiple people living there reported seeing a suspicious person who sometimes entered unlocked apartments.

One tenant reported in January that a man had entered her unlocked apartment on three separate occasions. When confronted, he claimed to be a maintenance employee and subsequently left. Security footage obtained after these incidents showed a man walking through the building’s hallways checking door handles, presumably to see if they were unlocked.

“It shows the importance of locking your doors, even when you are at home,” said UIPD Chief Alice Cary. “A locked door will prevent burglary in almost all instances, but an unlocked door presents an opportunity for crime.”

Officials said that on Monday, a building manager recognized Williams as the suspect believed to be responsible for these incidents and called police.

“This is a good example of cooperation between the building manager and police, and our officers were able to make an arrest because someone in the building was observant and did not hesitate to contact us,” Cary said.

Officers found Williams in a stairwell and detained him after officials said he tried to run away. They added that they found a bottle of liquor in his possession at the time; Williams claimed he obtained it in a trade with tenants in the building, but the tenants in question disputed that. One of them said he heard his apartment door open and close and when he investigated, he saw Williams leaving the floor.

Williams was booked into the Champaign County Jail on preliminary charges of burglary and trespassing.