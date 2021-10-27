U of I Police: man accused of groping student is a former security guard

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The man accused of inappropriately touching a U of I student over the weekend is a former campus security guard, according to the University of Illinois Police Department.

65-year-old Richard Endsley was issued a state notice on Tuesday to appear in court for aggravated battery after he was accused of touching a U of I student’s buttocks on the Quad Saturday evening. The student saw Endsley at the Illini Union on Monday and, recognizing him as the man who assaulted her, called the UIPD.

The UIPD confirmed on Wednesday that Endsley was employed in the Division of Public Security but was not employed by the division when the assault took place.

“Richard Endsley’s employment as a security guard with the Division of Public Safety ended in February 2020,” said UIPD communications director Patrick Wade. “We are unable to offer further details on personal matters.”