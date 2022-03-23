CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 32-year-old man was recently arrested in connection to two separate incidents of public indecency and disorderly conduct.

According to University of Illinois Police, Michael Campbell was accused of following a student into a women’s restroom in the Krannert Center for Performing Arts on March 11, lowering his pants and touched his genitals in an obscene manner. Officers said Campbell was also accused of running around naked in an area near South Lincoln Avenue in Urbana on March 14.