CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An arrest has been made in connection to a shots-fired incident near the University of Illinois campus, police announced.

The University of Illinois Police Department said investigators identified Dominic Parrish, 22 of Urbana, as the person who fired four shots in the area of Second and Green Streets the night of Oct. 9. No one was hurt, but the incident triggered an Illini Alert that was sent to all students, staff and campus community members.

UIPD officials said investigators used security cameras and automated license plate readers to identify a suspicious vehicle involved in the shooting, which led them to Parrish. They arrested him on Wednesday.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Parrish’s home and the car used the night of the shooting. Officials added that when officers questioned Parrish, he told them he had been in an altercation with the intended target prior to shots being fired.

Parrish was booked into the Champaign County Jail on charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and for possessing a gun as a felon. He remains jailed as of Thursday morning.