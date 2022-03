URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a retail theft.

The theft happened on Feb. 16 at the Illini Union Bookstore. The suspect was photographed on store cameras.

Anyone who has information on this person’s identity is asked to call 217-333-1216 or send an email to police@illinois.edu. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers.