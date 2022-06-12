URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is looking for a pair of men who are persons of interest in a vandalism case at the on-campus Japan House.

Officers said that on May 31, staff at Japan House heard something crash into a window and found a glass sliding door had been broken by a rock. It cost an estimated $1500 to replace the door.

Two men were spotted on security cameras in the area of Japan House at the time the damage occurred and officers said they would like to speak to these men to resolve the matter.

Anyone who knows the identities of these men or other information about this incident is encouraged to contact the UIPD by calling 217-333-1216 or by emailing police@illinois.edu. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips app.