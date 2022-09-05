URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department are investigating a robbery that happened Monday morning on campus.

It happened at 10 a.m. near the intersection of Springfield and Wright Streets. Officers said a student was walking on the sidewalk when he was approached by someone riding a bicycle. The bicycle rider punched the student, took his phone and rode north on Wright Street. The student did not need medical attention.

The suspected offender was photographed on campus surveillance cameras, wearing an orange hoodie with “Illinois” printed on it, gray pants and brown shoes.

Photo courtesy of the University of Illinois Police Department

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact University Police at 217-333-1216. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.