SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are investigating a car theft after a car rental company at Willard Airport reported one of their cars stolen.

Officials said the theft is the result of a renter failing to return the $17,000 car on its assigned due date. It was rented on Feb. 20 and due on March 3, but that date came and went without the car being returned. The company tried to contact the renter several times but received no response.

As the airport is U of I property, the UIPD is taking the lead in the investigation.