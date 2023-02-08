URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said a man was caught entering women’s shower areas at a dorm hall Sunday morning.

Officials said the incident happened between 3 and 5:30 a.m. at Oglesby Hall, one of two buildings that make up the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at least one female student who was showering before he was caught.

Resident advisers in Oglesby confronted the man, who ran from the area. As of Wednesday morning, the man has yet to be arrested and the investigation is ongoing.