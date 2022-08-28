CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened on campus early Sunday morning.

The robbery happened at 12:52 a.m. near Wright and Healey Streets. Officers said that a man walked up to a female U of I student on the sidewalk and pushed her to the ground. He grabbed her purse and ran away. The student did not require medical attention.

Officers encouraged anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact University Police at 217-333-1216. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Officers also offered several tips people can use to remain safe while on campus: