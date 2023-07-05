CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said people on campus were fired upon by pellet guns Tuesday night.

Officials said that they’ve received at least four reports of students being fired upon at various locations around campus. In each instance, the victims reported that the occupants of a car fired upon them as the car drove by. None of the victims were hurt seriously enough to require medical attention.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

7 p.m. at the intersection of Wright Street and Armory Avenue

8:45 p.m. on an unspecified block of First Street

9 p.m. in the area of Gregory Drive and Goodwin Avenue

10 p.m. at the intersection of First and White Streets, involving the same victims as the 8:45 incident

The offending car was described by the victims as being a black sedan, with its occupants wearing ski masks. Witnesses were unable to provide additional distinguishing characteristics of the car or its occupants.

Officials added that anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact the UIPD by calling 217-333-1216. Alternatively, people can remain anonymous by calling Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.