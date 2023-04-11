URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after someone falsely reported an active shooter on campus over the weekend.

Officials said a 911 call was placed at 9 p.m. on Saturday by someone claiming an active shooter was on the university’s South Quad. Officers arrived there less than 60 seconds later; they found no evidence of an active or recent shooting incident.

UIPD spokesperson Pat Wade said the department has no reason to believe the call originated locally. He added that there have been numerous calls of similar nature occurring across the country recently.

“Our response will always be to take threats seriously and treat them as if they are real until we can determine otherwise.,” Wade said. “In this case, we had police officers who were on scene in less than 60 seconds and were able to quickly determine that this call was not credible. The officers who responded should be commended – they had every reason to believe that they were driving toward the danger in an effort to protect community members. Their prompt response and assessment prevented any undue stress for our community members.”

The investigation is ongoing.