U of I Police investigating car thefts, issue advice on theft prevention

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating three car thefts that happened this week in Campustown.

The first theft happened Monday at 7:30 p.m. at 601 South Sixth Street. Two more happened the next day just a block away from the previous theft at 601 East Green Street; one at 3:09 p.m. and the other at 7:45 p.m.

In at least two of these cases, the cars were left running and unattended when they were stolen.

Officers said that they do not have any reason to believe the thefts present a threat to anyone’s physical safety, but they felt it was important to issue a campus safety notice to prevent more thefts from occurring. They advised people to keep their cars locked at all times and report any suspicious behavior they witnessed.

Anyone with information about these thefts is encouraged to call the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545. People may remain anonymous by submitting tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers via phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app.