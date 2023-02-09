URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning.

Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at least one female student showering before he was confronted by resident advisers. he subsequently left the area.

Officials followed up that report on Thursday by saying the man had been identified as Pranav Chittharanjan, a 19-year-old U of I student. He was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct.