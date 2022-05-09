URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is now hiring people to become community service officers.

CSOs are not police officers, are not armed and would not respond to emergency situations and crimes in progress. Instead, they would respond to nonemergency situations and speak with community members reporting things like minor theft, lost property, vandalism, lockouts and other quality of life issues.

This would allow more sworn officers to be available for more serious situations, including crimes in progress, and proactive crime prevention work.

“CSOs will be a great complement to our existing police staffing and enhance our overall service to the campus community,” said Chief Alice Cary. “We want to concentrate our sworn officers’ time on critical safety issues, and CSOs are a creative alternative to refocus some of those resources.”

The UIPD is looking to hire four CSOs and is looking for candidates who are enthusiastic about serving the community and helping solve safety issues or other problems. Successful CSOs would have the opportunity to transfer into police officer positions after gaining experience.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to get early experience in a law enforcement setting, or just for people excited about helping their fellow community members,” Cary said. “We are excited about this new initiative and the chance to bolster our service throughout the Campustown area.”

The job posting is available on the Illinois Human Resources website.