U of I Police gives update on party enforcement

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department giving an update on their party enforcement

In a Twitter feed, UIPD officials said they responded to 15 party complaints in the campus area between Friday and Sunday. Of those parties, officers said eight were either already in compliance with mandates from the health department or they voluntarily complied. The other seven parties were either unable to be located or officers were not able to access them.

Then on Monday, officers issued three court summons to two students after a party that happened on August 28. They said the party violated public health mandates. “Charges include hosting a nuisance party, endangering public health and reckless conduct.