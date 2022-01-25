U of I police chief still in the running for same job at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WCIA) — It will be a little longer until we know whether the University of Illinois police chief will take the same position at Florida State University.

Coming into a meeting of the search committee Tuesday, Chief Alice Cary was one of four finalists for the job. But the committee said one candidate dropped out, and the committee opted to forward the remaining three finalists to the school’s Vice President for further consideration. An FSU police spokesperson could not immediately be reached on when a selection is expected. The school is looking for a replacement for Chief Terri Brown, who retired last July.

Cary has been U of I chief since July of 2020. The school’s online salary guide listed her pay as $190,000.

