URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chief of the University of Illinois Police Department is leaving Central Illinois for a new job, the department announced.

Alice Cary, who took over the job three years ago, said that she has accepted the Chief of Police position in Silverthorne, Color. Her last day at the UIPD will be in late September.

“It is with mixed feelings that I have accepted a new position in Colorado so I can be closer to family,” Cary said. “I have had a wonderful experience at Illinois, particularly the opportunity to build genuine relationships with people within the Division of Public Safety and in the community.”

Under Cary’s leadership, the UIPD launched two new teams and initiatives that are now used as models in police departments across the country. The Community Outreach and Support Team (COAST) is meant for community engagement and safety education initiatives, while the Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help (REACH) initiative strengthens the department’s mental health support services.

She also oversaw the implementation of an agreement with the Champaign Police Department to temporarily transfer primary jurisdiction of Campustown to the UIPD. This allowed Champaign Police to transfer their resources to other parts of the city while the UIPD serves a primarily college-age population. Cary said this has been effective thus far.

Effective at the end of Cary’s last day at the UIPD, Deputy Chief Matt Ballinger will be appointed Intermin Chief, pending approval by the university’s Board of Trustees. A former Army Ranger, Ballinger was hired as a police officer in 2004 and in the 19 years since, he’s also served as a patrol officer, field training officer, SWAT commander and was one of the original supervisors of the multi-jurisdictional Street Crimes Task Force. He’s also received a number of awards for his work in policing, including the 2012 Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.

Ballinger spent the last four years as a member of the UIPD command staff, including the last two as Deputy Chief. He helped oversee the formation of COAST, REACH and the UIPD’s assumption of Campustown jurisdiction.

“We have a strong continuity plan in place during this transitional period,” Cary said. “The exceptional staff of the Division of Public Safety is on a solid foundation to continue promoting a safe campus environment where education, research and public service can flourish.”

A national search for Cary’s permanent successor will begin soon.