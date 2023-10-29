CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police are asking for help in their investigation of a shooting that left one U of I student hurt early Sunday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., several 911 calls were made in response to shots fired in the area of South Third Street and East Healey Street. A police investigation suggested that two men got in a fight at a large house party, which led to a shooting altercation between the two.

One uninvolved U of I student was hurt in the conflict and was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The student is expected to be okay.

Witnesses described one of the suspects as a Hispanic man with short brown hair, a beard, and neck tattoos. He was wearing a brown trench coat at the time of the incident. The other suspect was described as a Hispanic man with braided hair who was wearing a blue shirt.

The UIPD asks that anyone with photo or video evidence of the incident or the suspects submit them through their Evidence Submission Portal. Evidence may be submitted anonymously, but contact information is encouraged to ensure a thorough investigation.

General information can be relayed to the UIPD by calling 217-333-1216. People may also anonymously contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting 373tips.com or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app available on iOS and Android. All messages to Crime Stoppers are electronically stripped of identifying information and forwarded to police by an independent third party.

The shooting prompted an Illini-Alert emergency notification to be sent out to U of I students and staff. University Police said they will continue to investigate the incident and patrol the campus area. They also said more than 2,500 security cameras are posted around campus to aid them in their investigations.

In the meantime, the UIPD shared some ways that students can keep both themselves and the rest of the on-campus community safe:

Stay together: Travel in groups and in well-lit areas. Don’t walk alone at night. Call 217-333-1216 for a SafeWalks escort if needed.

Travel in groups and in well-lit areas. Don’t walk alone at night. Call 217-333-1216 for a SafeWalks escort if needed. Stay alert: Be aware of your surroundings. Wearing headphones or looking at your phone could distract you from a potentially unsafe environment. Walk with purpose and remain vigilant.

Be aware of your surroundings. Wearing headphones or looking at your phone could distract you from a potentially unsafe environment. Walk with purpose and remain vigilant. Trust your instincts: If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Call the police if something seems odd or suspicious. Even the smallest bit of information could prevent another crime.

If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Call the police if something seems odd or suspicious. Even the smallest bit of information could prevent another crime. Protect each other: Call 911 immediately if you or someone else is in danger. The University supports protecting others’ safety and will reduce any legal or disciplinary consequences for taking action. More information can be found in the Medical Amnesty and Survivor Protections.

Call 911 immediately if you or someone else is in danger. The University supports protecting others’ safety and will reduce any legal or disciplinary consequences for taking action. More information can be found in the Medical Amnesty and Survivor Protections. Drink responsibly : Overconsumption of alcohol impairs your ability to respond in dangerous situations.

: Overconsumption of alcohol impairs your ability to respond in dangerous situations. Promptly report crime or suspicious activity: Reporting quickly helps police catch offenders quickly and prevents similar incidents from happening again.

If this incident raises concerns, the Student Assistance Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, the Emergency Dean Program also provides immediate assistance in emergency health or safety situations. Call 217-333-0050 to contact the SAC or the Emergency Dean. More information on these programs and others can be found at odos.illinois.edu/community-of-care.

UIPD also encourages the U of I community to review these resources to stay informed: