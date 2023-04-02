CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police have issued a campus safety update that they have arrested the person Saturday responsible for at least five incidents of trespassing or attempted burglaries on the U of I campus last month.

The incidents happened at apartments on the 300 block of East Green Street in Champaign. Officials said that a single intruder entered five unlocked apartments in the building. In some of those cases, the tenants were at home when it happened, and the intruder stayed for several minutes before leaving.

Police said they are unable to provide additional information about the arrest because the arrestee is under 18 years old.

Though the person has been arrested, U of I Police said they must continue to emphasize to campus community members the importance of locking doors at all times, even when you are at home. They shared some tips to make the campus community safer:

Do not allow strangers to follow you into your building.

Watch your belongings. Theft is the most common crime on college campuses everywhere, and the U of I is no exception. Lock up or secure your personal belongings whenever possible, even if they are sitting right next to you.

Lock your doors. Criminals often will look for an open door or window to steal your items.

If you’re leaving campus for an extended period, bring your valuables with you.

Be alert, and trust your instincts. If it doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t. Call the police if something looks odd.

Promptly report a crime or suspicious activity. It is more likely that police will be able to identify and apprehend offenders when crimes are reported immediately.

Additionally, U of I said if you become concerned about a friend or yourself, the Student Assistance Center (SAC) can help Monday – Friday between 8:30-5 p.m. The Emergency Dean Program also provides a university administrator who is on-call to assist in health or safety emergencies that happen after business hours and require an immediate university response.

Information on additional campus safety programs can be found here.