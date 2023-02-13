CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 23-year-old man was arrested on the University of Illinois campus over the weekend after police said he was caught with stolen property.

Officials said Javarrias Miller of Carlinville was previously issued a no-trespassing notice for all university property, but he was spotted on Sunday inside the Student Dining and Residential Programs Building, 301 East Gregory Drive. Staff who recognized him contacted police.

Officers arrived and found Miller in possession of food from the dining hall that he hadn’t paid for, along with credit cards in other people’s names and suspected stolen cash.

Records from the Champaign County Sheriff’s and Circuit Clerk’s offices indicate that Miller had been arrested by the UIPD twice before Sunday. The first time, which happened in December, resulted in him being charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle; he was set to appear in court to face this charge on Tuesday.

The second time Miller was arrested was on Feb. 4. Having already been issued a no-trespassing notice, he was arrested for this offense along with resisting a peace officer.

Miller appeared in court on Monday in relation to his latest arrest and was charged with two counts; one of burglary and one of possession of stolen credit cards.