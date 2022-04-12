CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois police officers arrested a man near campus on Monday after they discovered marijuana and a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over Sabir Muhammad, 23 of Champaign, just after 5 p.m. near Fifth Street and Springfield Avenue; a license plate check showed Muhammad was driving with a suspended license. Smelling a strong odor of marijuana, the officers searched the car and found a backpack. Inside was the gun, 154 grams of marijuana and materials typically used to package drugs for sale.

Muhammad was arrested on preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possessing marijuana with intent to deliver, possessing a revoked FOID card and driving with a suspended license.