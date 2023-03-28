CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident that left two other students hurt near campus last week.

U of I Police officials said that on Friday, 20-year-old Brandon Lee, through his attorney, identified himself to them as the person involved in the stabbing, which happened earlier that day. On Tuesday, Lee appeared at the U of I Public Safety building and was placed under arrest after an interview with investigators.

Lee was subsequently booked into the Champaign County Jail on a charge of aggravated battery.

The stabbings happened in an alleyway behind Kams and Papa John’s in the 100 block of East Green Street. Officials said security camera footage from nearby businesses areas appear to show Lee and three others engaging in a verbal argument with the two victims around 2 a.m. on Friday. When the victims advanced on Lee, officials said he stabbed them with a knife he was armed with.

Lee and the three others left the area before police arrived. Officials added that they have identified the people who were with Lee at the time, but are not pursuing enforcement action against them.

The two victims were taken to the hospital and survived.