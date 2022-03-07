URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old student of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was arrested after he was accused of biting two police officers on Thursday.

The University of Illinois Police said they were dispatched to the Van Doren Hall on South Fourth Street at around 12:25 a.m. in response to a report of an intoxicated individual who was possibly armed with a knife.

According to officers, they detained Zachary Johnson and found a knife when they arrived at the reported location.

Police stated that while they were on the way to take Johnson to the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center on West Park Street, Johnson bit two officers.