U of I party patrol shutting down parties overstepping Covid-19 guidelines

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

The University of Illinois is re-instating their Party Patrol for the spring semester. Student officers and campus police will focus on shutting down parties overstepping Covid-19 guidelines.

The Party Patrol waits for a noise complaint or party tip. Then student patrol officers are sent as the first warning.

Patrick Wade with the university says usually that’s enough, but in some cases, if the party host doesn’t shut down the party, then the police will come to break it up. The party thrower can then get three different tickets.

Even if a ticket isn’t given, the police will sometimes write down the student’s information and send it over to the students discipline office, where the student can face suspension or even be dismissed.

“We don’t want to be punishing people for this. We don’t want to write tickets. We just want our students doing the right thing,” Wade said.

The police have issued tickets already one time this semester. The campus police are hoping students don’t get pandemic fatigue. They also worry parties may increase in the warmer months.