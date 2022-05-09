URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has announced its new Director of McKinley Health Center.

Pending approval from the University Board of Trustees, Awais Vaid will take over the position from Dr. Robert Parker, who served for four-and-a-half years.

Vaid holds a professional Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from the University of Mumbai in India and worked in India until 2001, when he came to the United States to pursue a master’s degree in Public Health from Northern Illinois University, focusing on Healthcare Administration and Epidemiology. Three years later, he began an 18-year career with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

Vaid served in several roles and lead several projects and initiatives with CUPHD. Most recently serving as Deputy Administrator and lead Epidemiologist, Vaid was selected as one of the 100 National Emerging Leaders in Public health by the Kresge Foundation and was awarded the University of Illinois Presidential Medallion for his collaboration with the University of Illinois and its SHIELD team during the pandemic.

“I am very confident that Awais Vaid will be highly successful as Director of McKinley Health Center. He will have the full support of Student Affairs and the University community,” said Dr. Danita Young, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at Urbana-Champaign. “We feel very fortunate to have a talented and experienced healthcare administrator of this caliber to join us in this role. His background and experiences fit McKinley’s needs and should help make the transition fairly seamless.”

Pending approval of the Board of Trustees, Vaid will begin working at McKinley Health Center around July 1, 2022.