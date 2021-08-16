U of I move-in day brings freshmen into the dorms

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is preparing for its own first day of school with freshman move-in day.

Students and their families brought their things inside and we caught up with one freshman who says he can’t wait to start.

“Wide mix of emotions,” said Zachary Bottoms, an incoming U of I freshman. “I mean, I’m going to miss high school friends, family, all that but when I got here honestly, I’m starting to feel better about it and move in has been so smooth that I’m really feeling excited. Just a lot of excitement right now.”

The first day of class is August 23rd.

