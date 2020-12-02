U of I looks to expand saliva-based testing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Saliva-based COVID-19 testing could soon be available to you.

Right now, leaders at the U of I are working to get the mobile lab certified. It will be able to process up to 10,000 tests a day.

Champaign and Urbana firefighters have been able to use saliva testing for about a month. They said it has been a great benefit to have such quick results.

“I can tell you I, for one, am a firm believer in it,” said Andy Quarnstrom, Champaign Fire Battalion chief. “I think we’re so very fortunate to have the U of I here, to have their knowledge, their skills, their infrastructure. We have shown that it’s kept our firefighters safe, and then in turn of course, it’s kept our citizens safe.”

U of I Chancellor Robert Jones said they expect to have the lab certified in a few weeks, but do not have an exact date for when it could start.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story