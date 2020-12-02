U of I looks to expand saliva-based testing

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Saliva-based COVID-19 testing could soon be available to you.

Right now, leaders at the U of I are working to get the mobile lab certified. It will be able to process up to 10,000 tests a day.

Champaign and Urbana firefighters have been able to use saliva testing for about a month. They said it has been a great benefit to have such quick results.

“I can tell you I, for one, am a firm believer in it,” said Andy Quarnstrom, Champaign Fire Battalion chief. “I think we’re so very fortunate to have the U of I here, to have their knowledge, their skills, their infrastructure. We have shown that it’s kept our firefighters safe, and then in turn of course, it’s kept our citizens safe.”

U of I Chancellor Robert Jones said they expect to have the lab certified in a few weeks, but do not have an exact date for when it could start.