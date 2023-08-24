URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Student safety is now a deciding factor for parents on where their child should go to college, so the University of Illinois is making sure they’re keeping up with the safety that people have grown to expect.

Around 50,000 students go to the U of I. In order for them to successfully get through their college career, the police department said safety shouldn’t be a concern on their list.

“We have a lot of parents here. We can put ourselves in those shoes and understand kind of some of the anxieties our students’ parents might be facing,” said UIPD’s spokesperson Patrick Wade. “Especially if they’re sending their students off away from home for the first time. We get that and that’s why we take our jobs so seriously.”

Wade said they take every incident personally when it involves students. There are even some who help out with the department’s student patrol officer program.