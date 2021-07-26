U of I looking to recruit more students from India

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is working to recruit more students from India.

It’s opening a new office in Bangalore.

Two full time employees will work there.

Officials say many U of I students from India go back there to work, so those employees will connect with alumni and focus on recruitment efforts.

“We have a very long history of close partnership with India in the field of higher education dating back to 1950s,” said Dr. Pradeep Khanna, the associate vice chancellor for corporate relations and economic development. “And in the last couple of decades, India has invested heavily in higher education.”

U of I expects to open the office before August 22nd.

That’s the start of fall semester.