U of I looking for adult volunteers in diet study

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois is looking for participants in a study to investigate the relationship behind diet, gut health and metabolic health.

Participants will be chosen among healthy adults aged 30 to 60 years who are not taking medications that affect gastrointestinal function. Additional exclusion criteria also apply and people interested in participating are advised to contact study organizers for further details.

The study will consist of a 12-week dietary intervention period where participants will eat a provided pre-packaged snack two times per day. Snacks will be picked up from the testing site once per month. Participants will be asked to visit a lab three times during the study to complete questionnaires, DXA scans, liver ultrasounds and blood draws. Six stool samples will also be collected.

Participants will be paid $100 after the second lab visit and up to $200 upon completion of the study.

Fore more information, people are advised to contact study organizers by email or phone at 217-300-1667.