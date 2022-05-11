URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Undergraduate Library on the University of Illinois campus will extend its farewell by one additional day to give people one last chance to enter the facility.

The upper level of the UGL will be open on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. to allow people to visit on graduation weekend. No services will be provided during those hours and the facility will close for the final time at 4 p.m.

Staff at the UGL thank students, alumni, student assistants, graduate assistants, staff, faculty, community members and visitors for making the UGL the place that it is. They said they look forward to continuing to serve the community in their new spaces at the Main Library, Grainger Engineering Library, Funk ACES Library and the Music and Performing Arts Library.