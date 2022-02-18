URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The BCNN lab at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is currently seeking for participants for a study that will show how diet is related to thinking ability and gut health.

They are looking for adult participants aged 45-75 who have no gastrointestinal, blood sugar, or neurological disorders and who have not taken antibiotics or smoked in the last 3 months. There are a few additional exclusion criteria, so individuals who are interested are encouraged to reach out to the study coordinators for more information.

Participating in this study involves consuming two nutritional powdered supplements, one containing a dietary fiber and one containing a simple carb, over two 4-week periods with four weeks in-between where no supplement will be consumed.

The study also requires six testing visits to Freer Hall where participants will complete surveys and have their cognitive function assessed using computer-based tasks. Additionally, it requires 8 stool sample drop-offs to the Edward R. Madigan Laboratory. Both buildings can be found on the UIUC campus. This will all take place over 12 to 15 weeks.

Participants will be paid $150 after the fourth lab visit and an additional $200 upon completion of the study.

For more information about the study, contact the study organizers by sending an email to SCOPEstudy@illinois.edu or calling 217-300-1667.