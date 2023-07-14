CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is creating a program for farmers to talk about mental health issues.

The Illinois Agricultural Mental Health Voucher Program provides more than 60 mental health specialists. Farmers, ranchers and families who sign up get three free vouchers.

Voucher Program coordinator Kacie Hulshof said many farmers struggle to talk about their personal problems and the daily task at work. She wants the program to be an avenue for expressing their feelings.

“We are a very prideful people,” Hulshof said. “We’ll give you the shirt off our back. However, we’ll hate to ask you for your shirt, you know? I feel since covid-19 society as a whole has gotten better by seeking help, talking about our mental health. And I feel like this is a way for the agriculture industry to catch up.”

Hulshof said help is offered in 29 counties and no insurance is required. You can get more information by using this link.