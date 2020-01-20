Breaking News
U of I increases tuition

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA) — Everyone knows how pricey a college education can be, and the U of I just made it a bit pricier. But for others, it may be even easier to have access to free tuition.

The board of trustees voted on Thursday to increase tuition for in-state students, but they also voted to raise the minimum income requirement to qualify for the free tuition program called Illinois Commitment.

The increase comes after a five-year tuition freeze. It will help with a faculty hiring initiative that was started this year.

Starting in the fall, incoming undergrads from Illinois will have to pay about 2% more than students do now. That comes out to an extra $218, making the total $12,254 dollars per year for in-state base tuition.

U of I junior Mario Rodriguez says that might not seem like a lot, but it can be enough to tip the scale.

“Coming from a low-income family…[$300]…really can make a difference,” says Rodriguez.

This increase will not affect students already enrolled in the university.

But the university made another change to give students from low income families a boost. Their Illinois Commitment Program allows in state students from families with a $61,000 annual income or less to attend tuition and fee free. Now, students from families bringing home $67,000 a year or less will qualify.

Rodriguez says that is a step in the right direction.

“It’ll allow a lot more opportunity for students to find their merit here, and if they want to come here they have that opportunity now…that chance to do it,” says Rodriguez.

