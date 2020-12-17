U of I Ice Arena to remain closed to public through spring semester

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the University of Illinois Ice Arena said it will remain closed to the public through the Spring 2021 semester.

In a Facebook post, officials said, “State and university guidelines do not justify reopening at this time. We continue to evaluate our operations with the health and safety of our patrons as the top priority.” They continued to say they look forward to opening their doors to the public at a later date.

The Ice Arena will continue to serve as a COVID-19 testing site in the spring.