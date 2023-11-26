CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Ice Arena offered a fun way to work off Thanksgiving calories on Friday.

It was their annual Turkey Skate. It’s one of their busiest days during the holidays while U of I students are on break.

“It’s fun. It’s fun to see the community come out and just enjoy the time,” said Lead Program Assistant Vaughn Bruno. “This place is obviously very well-used by students, but we love it when the community comes out and uses it, especially to get off the calories.”

The arena is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, it is open from 1:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.