CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A meeting of minds took place in Champaign earlier this week to discuss tornadoes.

Scientists and engineers shared their research at the I-Hotel and Illinois Conference Center on Monday. Frank Lombardo, the event’s organizer and a professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Illinois, said the goal is to solve the tornado problem that is causing infrastructure damage, injuries, and death. His idea for the meeting was to assemble a dream team.

“That’s the hope. I mean, I think we always hope for more people,” Lombardo said. “There’s always people that we want to attend that can’t make it for whatever reason, but we have a pretty good cross section of people who are well-known and working on tornadoes.”

He said having people from many different backgrounds is essential, as tornado safety is about much more than just warning people. Lombardo said everything from engineering buildings differently to communicating effectively are all considerations for solving the problem.